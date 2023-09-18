BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! We’re starting the week on a bit of a dreary note, but the good news is we’re getting the wettest day out of the way on Monday and it will be nicer as the week goes on.

Periods of rain and showers continue through the day. There will be lulls in wet weather at times, but clouds linger through the day. Clouds will help keep temperatures cooler, only reaching the low to mid 60s into this afternoon. Low pressure continues to develop off the East Coast, which will move northward into tonight. As that low continues to develop and move closer, we’ll see more rain developing later today.

The father east you live, the better chance you have to see steadier rain. Rain totals through Tuesday morning will be lowest across northern New York and highest in eastern Vermont and New Hampshire. Communities west of the Green Mountains will likely see between a quarter and an inch of rain, meanwhile areas along and east of the Green Mountains will likely see half an inch to an inch an a half of rain.

Showers become more scattered overnight and into Tuesday. While there will still be some showers around on Tuesday, they won’t be as heavy or widespread. There will still be a lot of clouds through the day, and temperatures will remain cooler than normal for this time of year in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Once low pressure pulls away, we’re in for a beautiful stretch of September weather. High pressure starts building in as we head into the middle of the week. Temperatures will return to the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun. We could even see some mid 70s by Friday and Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

