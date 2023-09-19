How to help
Apple picking underway, some places are hit or miss

Apples at Hackett's Orchard
Apples at Hackett's Orchard
By Lucy Caile
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - After a soggy summer and a spring freeze, a lot of apple orchards don’t have fruit on their trees. But growers in South Hero are asking people to come out and pick their own apples to help support the farm.

Hackett’s Orchard counts itself lucky this fall.

“This growing season has been like no other.” With many farms not providing you-pick apples.

“We survived the frost back in may, and we’ve had one of the best crops we’ve ever had” said Devin Hackett, owner of Hackett’s Orchard.

Ron Hackett has worked on the farm for 55 years and it’s a family affair with his grandson, Devin growing up on the farm.

Devin says he’s seen an above average season for the number of apples on his farm.

“While we feel for the ones who don’t, we have plenty of apples here.”

“Not a lot of wet weather, so the trees weren’t terribly stressed. We did have some extreme heat but not enough to really affect much there. So - warm, rain, sun - that grows fruit.”

More apples, means hopefully more to sell.

The Hackett Orchard is the family’s main source of income, so they say having a good yield year, helps finance many fruitful years, for many more families.

“I see adults my age that, I saw them when they were kids with their parents, now they have kids, and it’s quite the experience seeing how many generations come here to pick.”

Growers suggest you come and pick the apples before early October as this type of apple might go bad.

