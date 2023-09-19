Camps are closing for the season after lackluster summer weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a spotty year for summer fun in the sun.

As we head towards colder weather, officials are asking camp owners preparing their docks for winter month not to rock the boat.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is asking people with docks to pass up bubblers and de-icers this year.

One official with the D.E.C. says that de-icers, which keep the water around docks from freezing, pose a hazard to skaters and ice fishers as well as interrupt wildlife life cycles.

The D.E.C. recommend removing the dock or letting it freeze in place.

