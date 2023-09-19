How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Car wash bringing back haunted tunnel for ‘suds and scares’ during Halloween season

A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.
A car wash in Texas is getting into the Halloween spirit this year with a haunted car wash.(inhauscreative via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by bringing back its haunted tunnel.

SuperSudz announced it is once again turning its car wash into a “spooky” experience.

“Spooky Car Wash is coming back - bigger, better, and even more spooky - this October!” the company shared.

The haunted tunnel car wash is expected to start on Oct. 1. The San Antonio-based company said its Halloween attraction will be available throughout the month on Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

“Come get spooky with us until 11 p.m. for suds and scares!” a spokesperson for the car wash company shared.

According to reports, the haunted tunnel car wash is $30. It includes the SuperSudz $23 wash, an air freshener and a $10 coupon.

Those interested can follow the company online for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Maine say a man who was reported missing has been found trapped in his pickup...
Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in NH woods
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park
Cellphones can be distracting at school for students, so some schools have turned to lockbox...
Essex Middle School using new cellphone lock box policy
Zachary Dumas
Bennington police capture fugitive

Latest News

FILE - A view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2, 2019. West...
West Point sued over using race as an admissions factor in the wake of landmark Supreme Court ruling
Calls continue to grow in New York to address the ongoing migrant crisis, but the state's...
Heastie: No plans for NY Assembly to hold special session on migrant crisis
Vermont lawmakers are beginning to figure out how to prepare for the next big flood. Tuesday, a...
Vermont lawmakers get firsthand look at flood damage ahead of next session
Flooding earlier this summer and persistent wet weather are impacting the logging industry.
Logging industry bogged down by flooding, wet w eather