Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job.

We are still working to gather details but a spokesperson from PC Construction confirmed it happened Tuesday morning at a job site in South Burlington.

They say an investigation is underway.

We have reached out to police for information about what happened.

