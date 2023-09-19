Does Vermont need a law to protect future well-being?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What kind of Vermont do you want to leave behind to your children and grandchildren?

A community discussion at the University of Vermont on Tuesday considered whether the state needs to explore a law to protect the well-being of future generations.

The first Future Generations Commissioner for Wales Sophie Howe visited UVM as a guest of the Vermont Prosperity Project.

Howe led a number of transportation planning, education reform and climate action initiatives as part of the Well-being of Future Generations Act in Wales. It essentially set well-being objectives for a more equal, healthy and prosperous country.

“Vermont is a progressive state but also if you look at some of the big challenges that are facing Vermont, much like other parts of the world, you’ve recently had really severe flooding caused by inaction on climate change globally,” Howe said.

Organizers say they believe a similar law makes sense here.

The push is also gaining steam after Montana’s court decision that youth have the right to a healthy environment.

