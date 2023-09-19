Environmental leaders get ready for another round of lampricide treatments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Not today, lamprey. That’s the message from Vermont and New York environmental leaders as they bring in their latest round of lampricide treatments.

The interstate initiative puts lampricide in six tributaries to Lake Champlain across both states.

Last year marked the first time the organizations met their benchmark to decrease the number of lamprey wounds on Lake Trout and Atlantic Salmon since the program began in 1990.

Officials ask people avoid fishing, swimming, drinking, or irrigating with treated waters for two to eight days after lampricide treatment, which is running from today through October.

Waterways scheduled to be treated include Putnam Creek, Mill Brook, Mount Hope Brook, the north mouth of the Ausable River, Poultney River, and Lewis Creek.

