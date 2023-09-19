How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Maine say a man who was reported missing has been found trapped in his pickup...
Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in NH woods
Cellphones can be distracting at school for students, so some schools have turned to lockbox...
Essex Middle School using new cellphone lock box policy
Zachary Dumas
Bennington police capture fugitive
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Vermonters will receive a survey in their mail this fall seeking feedback on their health care...
Health care survey to be sent to Vermonters
It’s not junk mail. A survey is coming to your mailbox this fall is seeking feedback on...
A primary care survey to be sent to Vermonter’s mailboxes
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is holding a webinar on Tuesday to talk about all things...
VTrans to hold EV webinar for those interested in going green
Vermont Agency of Transportation is holding a webinar today to talk all things EV for people...
VTrans to hold EV webinar for those interested in going green