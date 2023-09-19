N.H. lawmaker worries over national security with regards to AI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - AI may be clutch in the classroom, but one New Hampshire senator is worried about artificial intelligence uses out of school.

Today, Senator Maggie Hassan will be chairing a panel to discuss how advanced technologies could risk American national security.

Advanced technologies include AI, quantum computing, and bioengineering.

The panel will include national security experts to discuss how the private and public sector can work together to prevent potential threats.

Hassan focuses on the threat of emerging technologies, including in this years National Defense Authorization Act.

