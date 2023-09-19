Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery wreck in Essex.

Colchester police say just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, they spotted a red Subaru on Windemere Way. The driver took off and police say pursuit speeds topped 75 mph through parts of town.

They say the car lost a tire but kept going onto Susie Wilson Road in Essex, where it hit a curb and stopped.

Police say the car then caught fire and they tried to pull out the driver, Adam Tatro, 33. But they say he resisted, so an officer tased him and then police removed him from the car.

Investigators say the car was reported stolen from Burlington on Sunday and is a total loss.

Tatro faces charges including gross negligent operation, eluding police and aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.