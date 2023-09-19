How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex

A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery wreck in Essex. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery wreck in Essex.

Colchester police say just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, they spotted a red Subaru on Windemere Way. The driver took off and police say pursuit speeds topped 75 mph through parts of town.

They say the car lost a tire but kept going onto Susie Wilson Road in Essex, where it hit a curb and stopped.

Police say the car then caught fire and they tried to pull out the driver, Adam Tatro, 33. But they say he resisted, so an officer tased him and then police removed him from the car.

Investigators say the car was reported stolen from Burlington on Sunday and is a total loss.

Tatro faces charges including gross negligent operation, eluding police and aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Maine say a man who was reported missing has been found trapped in his pickup...
Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in NH woods
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
Cellphones can be distracting at school for students, so some schools have turned to lockbox...
Essex Middle School using new cellphone lock box policy
Zachary Dumas
Bennington police capture fugitive

Latest News

A community discussion at UVM on Tuesday considered whether the state needs to explore a law to...
Does Vermont need a law to protect future well-being?
A well-known Catholic shrine in the Upper Valley held its final mass on Tuesday.
Upper Valley’s La Salette Shrine celebrates its final mass
New Hampshire Sen Maggie Hassan is worried about the risks artificial intelligence could pose...
Hassan to lead hearing on potential threats posed by emerging technology
Vermont's unemployment rate held steady in August according to new data from the Labor...
Vermont unemployment unchanged in August; fall job fests ahead