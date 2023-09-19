A primary care survey to be sent to Vermonter’s mailboxes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not junk mail. A survey is coming to your mailbox this fall is seeking feedback on healthcare.

The ‘Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems’ survey is from Blueprint for Health and OneCare Vermont.

It goes out every year to assess the patient experience of primary care in Vermont.

Officials say it provides valuable insight into access of care, communication with providers, and support in managing care needs.

The survey will come from DataStat Inc. to Vermonters and Vermonters with children who have been to a doctor’s office in the last six months.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.