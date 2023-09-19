How to help
Public invited to weigh in on future of Burlington’s Roosevelt Park

Burlington Parks, Rec and Waterfront is taking community feedback on a plan to revamp Roosevelt...
Burlington Parks, Rec and Waterfront is taking community feedback on a plan to revamp Roosevelt Park in the city's Old North End.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders want your help to shape the future of a popular park in the Old North End.

The Parks and Rec Department is taking feedback on a plan to revamp Roosevelt Park.

It’s a busy spot with kids from the Boys & Girls Club frequently utilizing the space.

A renovation project is underway on the tennis courts, but city leaders say they are working on a more comprehensive plan to address the future of the park.

“We’re just really listening about how the park is being used and how people would like to use it, if there were X, Y, Z amenities there. Just kind of getting a sense of whether there’s anything that could make things better for more people to enjoy themselves in the park,” said Sophie Sauve of Burlington Parks, Rec and Waterfront.

Click here for more information and the survey to submit feedback.

