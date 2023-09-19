Reading recommendations: Banned Books Week and a Vt. book festival

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Banned Books Week is coming up, and so is a festival in Burlington that includes authors whose works sparked controversy.

The Green Mountain Book Festival is from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Oct. 1 is also the start of Banned Books Week. And we have some reading to get you ready. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Barbara Shatara from the Fletcher Free Library to get you some recommendations. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

The Green Mountain Book Festival is in downtown Burlington starting Sept. 29. Click here for more information.

