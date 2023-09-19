How to help
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see if he could pass as her and use her ID.(@moniquemeza13_ & @jioherrera0 / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A mother and her son in Florida went viral on TikTok for a hilarious video proving how much they look alike.

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see if he could pass as her and use her ID.

The video shows Jiovanni wearing a wig, makeup, jewelry, and his mom’s clothing.

“My son wanted to see if he could pass as me,” Meza wrote with the video. “The answer is yes he can.”

Meza told Today that the prank worked, and the store clerk didn’t even take a second glance.

However, many viewers thought Jiovanni looked more like Reba McEntire, prompting Meza to repost the clip accompanied by her son “I’m a Survivor.” That video has been viewed nearly 30 million times.

Meza said in her comments section that she has four sons, but Jiovanni is the only one who resembles her.

“Even worse, he acts just like me,” she wrote in a comment.

The two also pulled off a look-alike prank at a restaurant to fool a waiter. That TikTok video has been viewed nearly 1 million times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

