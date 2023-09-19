Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 18th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another busy week on the high school fields. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At #3, girls soccer from last Monday, Rice taking on South Burlington. Megan Marroquin for the green knights will line up a free kick from 35 yards out...money. Absolute snipe and it was critical, as Rice would go on to down their rivals in overtime.

At #2, Hartford taking on BFA in football Friday night. Canes took a little while to get going, but lined up to punt on 4th down, they’ll go for the fake! Brayden Trombley to Ezra Mock...are you kidding me with that catch!!! Full extenison to keep the drive going. Canes would roll to the 49-27 win to stay unbeaten.

But how could #1 go to anyone but Jackson Gillett? The Middlebury running back absolutely slicing up Rutland Thursday night. Gillett going for 165 yards and three touchdowns...in the first quarter of that game! This 92-yard scamper was the best of the bunch. The Tigers rolled to the 41-0 win, Gillett taking the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

