Vermont Community Broadband Board completes BEAD draft

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Community Broadband is looking for your help to get the Green Mountain State online where it needs it most.

V.C.B.B. released the state’s draft of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment, or BEAD, proposal.

It is part of a drafted proposal on how to spend the states $229 million to expand high speed internet.

This volume focuses on how the state will choose the internet service providers who will receive money for broadband rollout.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.