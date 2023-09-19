How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont Community Broadband Board completes BEAD draft

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Community Broadband is looking for your help to get the Green Mountain State online where it needs it most.

V.C.B.B. released the state’s draft of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment, or BEAD, proposal.

It is part of a drafted proposal on how to spend the states $229 million to expand high speed internet.

This volume focuses on how the state will choose the internet service providers who will receive money for broadband rollout.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Maine say a man who was reported missing has been found trapped in his pickup...
Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in NH woods
Cellphones can be distracting at school for students, so some schools have turned to lockbox...
Essex Middle School using new cellphone lock box policy
Zachary Dumas
Bennington police capture fugitive
A New Hampshire man has died after a motorcycle crash Sunday. - File photo
New Hampshire man killed in motorcycle crash
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park

Latest News

FILE
A primary care survey to be sent to Vermonter’s mailboxes
It’s not junk mail. A survey is coming to your mailbox this fall is seeking feedback on...
A primary care survey to be sent to Vermonter’s mailboxes
FILE
VTrans to hold EV webinar for those interested in going green
Vermont Agency of Transportation is holding a webinar today to talk all things EV for people...
VTrans to hold EV webinar for those interested in going green
Artificial Intelligence like ChatGPT is becoming more useful in day-to-day life.
Universities begin embracing AI, ChatGPT in classrooms