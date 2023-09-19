Vermont unemployment unchanged in August; fall job fests ahead

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate held steady in August according to new data from the Labor Department.

The seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for August was 1.8%, reflecting no change from July’s estimate.

The labor force participation rate did go up by 0.1%.

There is a fall job fest in Bennington this week. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deer Park on Thursday.

