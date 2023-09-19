How to help
Vermont unemployment unchanged in August; fall job fests ahead

Vermont's unemployment rate held steady in August according to new data from the Labor...
Vermont's unemployment rate held steady in August according to new data from the Labor Department. - File photo(WVLT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate held steady in August according to new data from the Labor Department.

The seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for August was 1.8%, reflecting no change from July’s estimate.

The labor force participation rate did go up by 0.1%.

There is a fall job fest in Bennington this week. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deer Park on Thursday.

Click here for more information on that and other job fests happening this fall.

