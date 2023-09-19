VTrans to hold EV webinar for those interested in going green

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Agency of Transportation is holding a webinar today to talk all things EV for people considering the switch to electric.

VTrans has been encouraging Vermonters to give up their gas guzzlers to cut Vermont’s carbon footprint.

VTrans is partnering with Drive Electric to discuss how EV’s work, what types are available, and the cost incentives available.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.