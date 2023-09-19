BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a couple of cool, wet days to start the work week, we will be doing a total u-turn with the weather. The slow-moving low pressure system responsible for the clouds, rain and chill to the air will be moving out overnight. Skies will clear out overnight and stay that way for the rest of the week, which is also the rest of summer. Fall officially begins on Saturday at 2:50 AM (the autumnal equinox). The days will be sunny and increasingly warm, and the nights will be starlit but cool.

This nice stretch of weather will continue into that first day of fall on Saturday. There is a low chance for some showers late Saturday into early Sunday as a system comes up the east coast, but then heads out to sea over the weekend. That system may clip us with a few showers, especially the farther south you are.

Once that system heads out, we will continue our stretch of nice weather into the start of next week.

Plenty of MAX Advantage weather ahead! And it is getting to be that time when the leaves will begin turning, especially in the higher elevations and places like the Northeast Kingdom, northern NH, and the Adirondacks. -Gary

