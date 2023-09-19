BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! Each day this week will feature some improvements over the last. Today is better than yesterday, but far from perfect. There could be a few leftover wrap-around rain showers, especially across the far northern portions of the region. Gray skies prevail through much of the day elsewhere, but there could be some sunshine across far southern Vermont. Where they do see that sunshine, they could see afternoon highs in the lower 70s, but otherwise, most of us will be in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s. Tonight, clear skies prevail and set us up for a cooler night, with most falling back into the mid and upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll close out the last days of summer on a nice note. Wednesday, the sunshine comes out and stays. Temperatures are still a hair below average, with most in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday and Friday all feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures, climbing back into the 70s.

Fall arrives Saturday at 2:50 AM, and the first day of fall looks excellent with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid-70s.

There is a chance for showers, again, on Sunday & Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

