How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

14-year-old boy shot while putting up Halloween decorations

By Brian Sherrod and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being badly injured in a shooting in southern Colorado.

The teen has been identified as Isaac Martinez. The shooting happened on Sept. 9 on West Ash Street in Pueblo while the boy was hanging up Halloween decorations, police said.

Isaac’s uncle Manuel said he had surgery to repair his bladder and remove a bullet from his hip.

This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was...
This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was hanging up Halloween decorations. Isaac’s uncle Manuel tells 11 News he had surgery to get his bladder repaired and get a bullet removed from his hip. Isaac now has metal plates in his hip and is currently recovering in the hospital.(Manuel Martinez)

Isaac has metal plates in his hip and is currently recovering in the hospital.

Pueblo Police Department Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said the department is currently working with detectives to see if they have a suspect or a person of interest.

Police have confirmed a black car being used in connection with the shooting.

Pueblo Police said it’s working to develop a case to help Isaac’s family get answers.

“We are glad he is doing better, and hopefully, we will be able to develop a case to where we can prosecute in court,” Ortega said.

A GoFundMe page that Isaac’s uncle created is collecting money for his recovery. So far, it has raised $1,200.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park
A new gun safety law is stirring controversy in the North Country. Lawmakers have failed to...
New gun law targeting ammo stirs controversy in New York’s North Country

Latest News

LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (3) pressures Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in a game...
LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor
FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps
A new giant megaphone aims to enhance the wild noises of the Adirondacks, bringing people...
The noise of nature: Giant megaphone amplifies sounds of the Adirondack woods
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Prosecutors will lay out case against officers in the death of Elijah McClain in a Denver suburb