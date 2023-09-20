3 town leaders in Isle La Motte resign

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Three town leaders in Isle La Motte recently resigned.

The now-former town clerk and treasurer, Stephen Mank, as well as his assistant, Mary LaBrecque, left their jobs. It happened after Select Board Chair Mary-Catherine Graziano raised concerns about spending. She accused Mank of investing town funds without the required approval of the select board.

Mank outlined out his reasons for leaving in his resignation letter, which said in part: “lt has been an honor to serve 99% of the residents of lsle La Motte this past year. lt more than compensates for the constant harassment, condescension, and amazing lack of understanding and respect for these offices we have consistently received from the remaining one percent.”

A select board member also resigned, citing concerns about more regulations and higher spending.

The jobs have been posted and the remaining select board members will appoint someone to fill the empty seat if the public doesn’t petition for a special election.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.