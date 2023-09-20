How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

3 town leaders in Isle La Motte resign

Three town leaders in Isle La Motte recently resigned. - File photo
Three town leaders in Isle La Motte recently resigned. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Three town leaders in Isle La Motte recently resigned.

The now-former town clerk and treasurer, Stephen Mank, as well as his assistant, Mary LaBrecque, left their jobs. It happened after Select Board Chair Mary-Catherine Graziano raised concerns about spending. She accused Mank of investing town funds without the required approval of the select board.

Mank outlined out his reasons for leaving in his resignation letter, which said in part: “lt has been an honor to serve 99% of the residents of lsle La Motte this past year. lt more than compensates for the constant harassment, condescension, and amazing lack of understanding and respect for these offices we have consistently received from the remaining one percent.”

A select board member also resigned, citing concerns about more regulations and higher spending.

The jobs have been posted and the remaining select board members will appoint someone to fill the empty seat if the public doesn’t petition for a special election.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
A new gun safety law is stirring controversy in the North Country. Lawmakers have failed to...
New gun law targeting ammo stirs controversy in New York’s North Country
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park

Latest News

Thomas Hynes
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say
A barn in Irasburg was destroyed by fire Tuesday.
Irasburg barn destroyed by fire
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced a state action plan to fight antisemitism.
Hochul announces state action to fight antisemitism in New York
A new giant megaphone aims to enhance the wild noises of the Adirondacks, bringing people...
The noise of nature: Giant megaphone amplifies sounds of the Adirondack woods