Barre Heritage Festival kicks off after being postponed by flooding

By Laura Ullman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre kicked off the fun for its annual heritage festival a little later this year after July’s flooding caused it to be rescheduled.

Organizers of the Barre Heritage Festival say this year is still special-- a celebration of recovery through the efforts of all the volunteers who came and helped Barre.

Mark McCarthy, who co-owns Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel, saw some of his store flooded 4 to 6 inches in July.

He’s grateful to see the community back together and shopping at local stores.

“The heritage festival is always a great celebration mid-summer for the community of Barre, but I think this year obviously [has] special meaning, everybody knowing it was postponed, and the reason why it was postponed. And again, as I said, all put back together, and looking pretty good in downtown Barre again,” McCarthy said.

There will be a lot going on downtown in Barre for the rest of the week. Friday evening the music begins, and on Saturday there will be a parade and fireworks.

Organizers say 15,000 people attended last year. They’re predicting even more this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

