Big move will mean new life for old Barnet building

BARNET, Vt. (WCAX) - In the village of Barnet, there are many historic buildings. But on Wednesday, one was getting some major TLC.

Built around 1890, the Barnet Town Hall is getting a new life.

“So many people have been working so hard to get us here,” said Dylan Ford of the Barnet Select Board.

It’s a decade-old project that is finally on the move.

Norman Messier of Messier House Moving and Construction is in charge of moving the structure onto a new foundation.

Slowly the team of five straightens out the 90-ton structure. It will be just one of many steps Wednesday to get the building to its new location.

“I’m excited, I know it’s not all going to happen at once,” Ford said.

Ford is the town librarian and also on the select board. She’s been working hard to raise money to get the building up and running. The cost is hovering around $1.3 million. The town, federal and state historic preservation grants are paying for the project.

Ford says the building has been vacant for years. Once completed, hopefully by next summer, it will hold the town offices and select board meetings, but more importantly, be a place where the community can come together.

Many of the folks in town came to watch the historic move, including Town Historian Dave Warden.

“A lot of basketball was played in there,” Warden said.

Some dead spots on the wooden court made it difficult to bounce the ball.

“Of course, the home team knew that, but guest team wouldn’t know that!” Warden said.

Old history-- and now new history is being made in this small Northeast Kingdom town.

