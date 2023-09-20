How to help
Burlington latest fiscal health report shows savings

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s latest fiscal health report shows tens of millions in savings for taxpayers.

Back in 2012, the city’s credit rating was downgraded to near junk-bond status which prompted the administration to issue fiscal stability bonds to get the city back on track.

Now the credit rating agency Moody’s has reaffirmed the city’s double a rating which the city says has allowed them to borrow within their limits saving taxpayers around 44 million dollars.

“I think this this milestone really brings home, why it’s so important when our when we’re in a strong financial position. We are able to take action and build a new high school we’re able to have a strong response to the pandemic, we would be really unable to take these really critical actions for the community if we weren’t not in such a strong financial position” said Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The city did say that as they face the pressure of high inflation and other economic challenges but are optimistic about the financial health of the city.

