CVSD introduces new transgender/non-binary policy

By Lucy Caile
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The school board introduced a new policy regarding transgender and non-binary students in Vermont’s largest school district.

It’s still a draft policy but it gives a more detailed layout of the rights of transgender and non-binary students at school. ”It’s crucial that we protect this vulnerable population with policy.”

Sentiments from the policy committee as they introduced the draft transgender and non-binary student policy to the CVU school board Tuesday night.

The draft allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms which align with their gender identity. It also allows students to participate in sports which align with their gender identity and gives students the chance to change their school records with caregiver consent.

They also wanted to frame the new policy in positive perspective using affirmative language. “Instead of ‘shall not’, we moved towards words like ‘will be’ or ‘must be’”

The committee gathered feedback from CVSD’s counselors, school nurses, teachers, parents and others. School Board chair Angela Arsenault says the committee started working on the policy last academic year.

“We have been very intentional in the way that we’ve gone about crafting this policy” said Arsenault.

The introduction of the policy was met with little opposition -- with one person asked a question to the board.

“Privacy in the bathrooms to have privacy when we went somewhere. And now, if we go on field trips, there’s no guarantee that they won’t be able to sit in a room and just have biological females with them” said one parent, who was at the meeting Tuesday.

Arsenault responded, “there are gender neutral bathrooms which are single bathrooms, and I think there is an opportunity for privacy in all of those spaces.”

The committee reiterated why they changed the policy in the first place. ”To create a culture of love and acceptance for all students.”

The board will take input from the public for a month before bringing the policy for a vote at the next meeting

