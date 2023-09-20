How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a needle-free version of epinephrine and requested more information about the needle-free allergy drug.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is sending a drug maker back to the drawing board.

ASR Pharmaceuticals’ nasal spray, called “Neffy,” is a needle-free epinephrine that is aimed for people who suffer from severe allergies.

Earlier this year, an independent branch of the FDA recommended the product be approved.

However, on Tuesday, the deadline for the FDA to give the nod, the agency asked for additional information about Neffy, including more research on repeat dosages of the drug.

The president and CEO of ARS issued a statement saying the company was “very surprised by this action.”

If Neffy does eventually get approved, it would be the first product of its type.

Roughly 40 million Americans experience severe allergic reactions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park
A new gun safety law is stirring controversy in the North Country. Lawmakers have failed to...
New gun law targeting ammo stirs controversy in New York’s North Country

Latest News

FILE - A file image of Batman from DC Comics. Author Marc Tyler Nobleman was told not to...
A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced a state action plan to fight antisemitism.
Hochul announces state action to fight antisemitism in New York
FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Governor, administration officials to hold weekly news briefing