Friends, strangers step in to help scammed Vermont baker

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Online bandits targeted a Vermont baker, scamming her out of dough and leaving her with a boatload of bread.

The fake Facebook ad said she could sign up for an end-of-summer fest in South Burlington to sell her bread. But when she got there, there was no festival.

Anne Wallace Allen reported on the story for Seven Days. She told our Darren Perron how friends and strangers stepped in to help the baker when they learned what happened. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here to read Anne Wallace Allen’s story in Seven Days.

