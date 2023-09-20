Health Watch: Why some are wary of potential Lyme disease vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center is participating in a worldwide study on a potential new Lyme disease vaccine. It would be the first successful one for humans in the U.S., after the failure of the Lymerix vaccine in the early 2000s. While people are excited about the possibility of preventing the disease, not everyone is on board just yet.

Marilyn Lambert has suffered from Lyme disease for more than 20 years. She founded the Central VT Lyme Disease Support after years of looking for relief.

She says she supports a vaccine.

“I think if a vaccine could be made to make people feel confident in this Lyme, tick endemic that we live in, then that would be amazing, that would be wonderful,” Lambert said.

But she’s wary of drug companies making big promises about their shots. She says she’s hesitant given the history of Lyme vaccines.

“The history of making a Lyme vaccine-- making one, developing one, the efficacy, the safety-- has been a rather sordid history,” she said.

The only Lyme disease vaccine approved by the FDA was developed in the 1990s. It was marketed as safe and about 75% effective in reducing the risk of infection. But a class-action lawsuit alleging negative side effects made the shot unpopular. While the CDC and FDA never found evidence of serious side effects, the lawsuit and attention led vaccine maker GlaxoSmithKline to remove it from the market.

Now, 20 years later, there’s a new candidate. Manufacturers Pfizer and Valneva are in phase 3 of human trials for a vaccine that targets the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.

Dr. Benjamin Lee with the UVM Medical Center says the trial is designed for relatively healthy individuals, and the goal is prevention.

“One of the most common questions that comes up when I’m treating patients with Lyme disease is ‘Could this have been prevented?” And without an effective vaccine, the only way to prevent Lyme disease is to prevent tick bites,” Lee said.

Daily tick prevention and tick checks are the best defense.

The 30-month trial is being conducted at up to 50 sites including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the U.S.

The study is available for people 5 years of age and older. Those interested in enrolling in the study should fill out a prescreen survey to determine eligibility before enrolling.

People can also contact the study team at 802-656-0013 or at UVMVTC@UVM.EDU.

