Hochul announces state action to fight antisemitism in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is following the president’s lead to combat antisemitism.

Hochul on Tuesday announced a state action plan to fight antisemitism or prejudice against Jewish people.

That makes New York the first state to build on President Biden’s strategy.

Part of Hochul’s effort includes creating an anti-hate education center, and the Division of Human Rights has said it plans to improve hate and bias incident reporting.

The governor says in recent years especially the state needs these measures to combat antisemitism.

“When I hear of the bomb threats, people afraid to go into a synagogue because of one of those swatting events and a report that 41% of American Jews feel less secure today than they did even one year ago. And the attacks on the teaching of Holocaust education in our schools, school boards on up to crazy governors who just don’t care,” said Hochul, D-New York.

Another component of Hochul’s plan includes easier access to reimbursement for victims of antisemitism through the Office of Victim Services.

The New York State Police will also launch hate crime investigative seminars.

