How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Honoring family members who help kids during National Kinship Care Month

September is National Kinship Care Month which honors family members who have taken in a child...
September is National Kinship Care Month which honors family members who have taken in a child when their parents couldn’t care for them. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - September is National Kinship Care Month which honors family members who have taken in a child when their parents couldn’t care for them.

As of last month, Vermont had 951 children in the custody of the Vermont Department for Children and Families. Of those, 343 are placed in licensed kinship care homes with people like grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, adult siblings and family friends.

DCF says when children are displaced from their homes, going to a relative is the next best thing for them.

“It offers just that connection of support, and an additional feeling of belonging, when you know you’re with your family, people that have known you since you were born. And I think it helps a difficult situation a little bit better,” said Aryka Radke of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

At 36%, Vermont’s kinship care numbers are slightly higher than the national percentage placed with kin which is 34%.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
A new gun safety law is stirring controversy in the North Country. Lawmakers have failed to...
New gun law targeting ammo stirs controversy in New York’s North Country
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill setting the state’s presidential primary for April...
Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial could overlap with state’s presidential primary
Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
Will companies call remote workers back to the office now that we're out of the COVID crisis?
With the COVID crisis cooling, will companies call workers back to the office?
The pandemic created a somewhat new way to work-- either completely remote or a hybrid option....
With the COVID crisis cooling, will companies call workers back to the office?