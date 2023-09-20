Honoring family members who help kids during National Kinship Care Month

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - September is National Kinship Care Month which honors family members who have taken in a child when their parents couldn’t care for them.

As of last month, Vermont had 951 children in the custody of the Vermont Department for Children and Families. Of those, 343 are placed in licensed kinship care homes with people like grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, adult siblings and family friends.

DCF says when children are displaced from their homes, going to a relative is the next best thing for them.

“It offers just that connection of support, and an additional feeling of belonging, when you know you’re with your family, people that have known you since you were born. And I think it helps a difficult situation a little bit better,” said Aryka Radke of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

At 36%, Vermont’s kinship care numbers are slightly higher than the national percentage placed with kin which is 34%.

