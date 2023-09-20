How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Howard Center moving program for Vermonters living with mental illness

The Howard Center is moving its current Lakeview House program to the former site of the Dutch...
The Howard Center is moving its current Lakeview House program to the former site of the Dutch Mill Motel on Shelburne Road in Shelburne.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Howard Center is celebrating a new location for Vermonters living with mental illness.

The organization has plans to move its current Lakeview House program to the former site of the Dutch Mill Motel on Shelburne Road in Shelburne.

The program helps 16 people with mental illness with their daily living needs. The new space includes bedrooms, a kitchen and pantry, living and dining rooms, a library, exercise room and laundry.

The project cost about $3.5 million. Officials from the Howard Center say they are grateful for the partners that helped make it possible.

“We all want a place to call home that feels safe and secure and welcoming. It’s the people who are in our home, but it is also the space itself. The organization is very pleased to be able to add the space,” said Bob Bick, the CEO of the Howard Center.

The organization hopes to move people in by Feb. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
A new gun safety law is stirring controversy in the North Country. Lawmakers have failed to...
New gun law targeting ammo stirs controversy in New York’s North Country
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park

Latest News

Barre kicked off the fun for its annual heritage festival a little later this year after July’s...
Barre Heritage Festival kicks off after being postponed by flooding
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore-File photo
Special impeachment committee reviews use of force, roles of sheriffs
September is National Kinship Care Month which honors family members who have taken in a child...
Honoring family members who help kids during National Kinship Care Month
Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site