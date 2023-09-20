Howard Center moving program for Vermonters living with mental illness

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Howard Center is celebrating a new location for Vermonters living with mental illness.

The organization has plans to move its current Lakeview House program to the former site of the Dutch Mill Motel on Shelburne Road in Shelburne.

The program helps 16 people with mental illness with their daily living needs. The new space includes bedrooms, a kitchen and pantry, living and dining rooms, a library, exercise room and laundry.

The project cost about $3.5 million. Officials from the Howard Center say they are grateful for the partners that helped make it possible.

“We all want a place to call home that feels safe and secure and welcoming. It’s the people who are in our home, but it is also the space itself. The organization is very pleased to be able to add the space,” said Bob Bick, the CEO of the Howard Center.

The organization hopes to move people in by Feb. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.