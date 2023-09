IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Numerous fire departments battled a barn fire in Irasburg on Tuesday night.

It happened at the Lawson Farm on Covered Bridge Road just after 10 p.m.

Fortunately, there were no animals inside, but the barn was completely consumed by the flames.

No one was injured.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

