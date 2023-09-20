Is FEMA moving fast enough to help Vermonters with flood damage?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The race is on to button up flood-damaged homes and businesses ahead of winter. But some people are frustrated the relief is not coming faster. Many home and business owners are still waiting for government and insurance payouts to arrive, and struggling to find contractors to do the work.

Numa and Georgina Haase live on Elm Street right on the banks of the Winooski. Their first floor took on several feet of water during the floods.

For the past two months, they’ve been zigzagging through the labyrinth of car and flood insurance, contractors, local assistance programs and FEMA.

“I was the first person who walked in. It was very interesting,” Numa Haase said.

He says waiting for their $18,000 check from FEMA and getting reimbursed by insurance took time.

“The adjustor came and was very nice and helpful, but then the office took forever to process everything,” Haase said.

FEMA has paid out $18 million to homeowners and renters. The average payment is around $7,000.

FEMA extended individual assistance to mid-October, but they’re urging people to keep applying or appealing if they are denied.

“We are still at about 75% rate of people applying for assistance who are eligible for assistance. That means there are people out there eligible for help that have yet to apply,” said William Roy of FEMA.

With summer coming to an end this week, the race is on to get hooked up to heat.

“Even if you are considering a buyout in the long term, please continue with those repairs,” Chief Recovery Officer Doug Farnham said.

In a hot labor market with supply chain issues, that may be a challenge. In Montpelier, the Haases are struggling to find a contractor to hook their home up to heat.

“This is a big puzzle to put the pieces together and it’s a lot of making decisions, planning and talking to people. And I don’t know if we are making the right decision,” Georgina Haase said.

Wednesday, state leaders announced a survey going out to 1,000 flood survivors to assess how many people need new boilers.

And while they calculate their next move, businesses are also getting more help. The state is lifting the $20,000 cap on a business grant program to get more of the $20 million in state aid out the door ahead of the fall visitor season.

“Whether you’re a manufacturing or one that relies on tourism and local trade, this will be essential, I believe,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Meanwhile, FEMA is moving forward with siting 36 FEMA trailers in Montpelier, and they’re still looking for sites in Caledonia and Lamoille counties.

State lawmakers are meeting Thursday when they’re expected to allocate more resources for flooded mobile homes.

Click here for the latest list of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers and their locations. To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

