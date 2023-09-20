Local schools bring local dairy to their cafeterias

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union is partnering with a local dairy farm to provide organic milk to students in four schools.

Pete Miller, or ‘Farmer Pete’, as the students say, provides the milk in a dispenser.

“It’s important to me that everybody, all the way from kids on, know where their food comes from,” said Miller.

It’s part of a partnership between the Northeast Organic Family Farm Association—or NOFA Vermont—Miller, and WNESU to bring organic, local dairy to schools.

“We’re trying to prove that the concept will work. Small school districts are not making a huge dent in Pete’s milk supply, but the value of what we’re trying to do is to create a model that can be scalable to other school districts,” said Harley Sterling from Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.

The pilot program is funded by a more than $100 thousand grant to help Miller increase processing capacity and buy equipment like bulk milk dispensers.

It doesn’t stop at milk. The goal is for students to take a trip down the road and see where the magic happens.

“They can see from the cow where the milk goes into tanks through pumps, and the gear heads will enjoy the pumps and the pipes and all these sorts of things,” said Miller.

Miller’s dairy replaces hundreds of bulk cardboard milk cartons you likely drank in your lunchroom. A main element of this pilot program is to reduce the amount of waste, so now students can pour the exact amount they want to drink, and nothing gets thrown out.

“We think by the end of the year, we can get that compost bucket almost empty,” said Sterling.

There’s hope from NOFA Vermont that partnerships like this one will help challenges facing the organic dairy sector in Vermont.

They say 62 organic dairy farms closed between January 2020 and August 2023 after some couldn’t get back on track after the pandemic, and after milk producer Horizon terminated its contract with more than two dozen organic dairy farms. Leaders in the industry believe 30 or more could close by the end of the year.

“It’s a feedback loop of accountability for how that food gets produced. I love it because I believe our Northeast farms can win that game. Being able to demonstrate to the public that this is how we make our food, and then if there’s a catastrophic event that reduces the ability to move food around. We’re not dependent on imported food,” said Miller.

Miller says he’ll report how the program is going in the spring and the end of the school year.

