Longtime Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens has died

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DARTMOUTH, NH. (WCAX) - The family of Buddy Teevens have announced the death of head football coach, Buddy Teevens Tuesday.

His family released a statement saying “Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved ‘coach’ has peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome, throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family.”

Back in March, Teevens was riding his bike back from dinner, when he was hit by a pickup truck in Florida.

Dartmouth published periodic updates from Teeven’s wife, Kirsten since then, first announcing that he had a leg amputated after the collision and moved to Boston to be closer to his family. The last update just 12 days ago stated that Teevens would not return to the Dartmouth sidelines this season.

Teevens played quarterback at Dartmouth, graduating in 1979. He served two stints as head coach of the big green, first from 1987 to ‘91 and then from 2005 on. His 117 career wins with the big green are the most in program history.

