Maggie Hassan and Mitt Romney hold cybersecurity panel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maintaining American cybersecurity is a moving target as technology grows at a rapid rate.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan held a panel with Utah Senator Mitt Romney and industry experts to see how the U.S. can combat the security risk posed by emerging technologies.

“Although there has been considerable congressional attention paid to the many public safety risks posed by artificial intelligence, there has less focus on so called catastrophic risks posed by AI, such as the ability for AI to help terrorists develop and use unconventional weapons,” said Hassan.

Hassan supports research into safer AI designed to prevent criminal or dangerous uses. She called on congress to impliment regulation for safer AI, while still supporting technological growth.

