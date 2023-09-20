New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South Burlington.

South Burlington police say Tuesday at 7:40 a.m. they responded to the job site at 3090 Williston Road for an industrial accident.

They say a PC Construction worker had been hit and pinned by construction material that fell from a forklift. They freed him but say he died at the hospital. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police don’t suspect criminal activity and VOSHA is investigating.

That address is the site of Beta Technologies’ expansion. We reached out to the company for a statement and are waiting to hear back.

