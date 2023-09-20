How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site

Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South Burlington. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South Burlington.

South Burlington police say Tuesday at 7:40 a.m. they responded to the job site at 3090 Williston Road for an industrial accident.

They say a PC Construction worker had been hit and pinned by construction material that fell from a forklift. They freed him but say he died at the hospital. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police don’t suspect criminal activity and VOSHA is investigating.

That address is the site of Beta Technologies’ expansion. We reached out to the company for a statement and are waiting to hear back.

Related Story:

Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
A new gun safety law is stirring controversy in the North Country. Lawmakers have failed to...
New gun law targeting ammo stirs controversy in New York’s North Country
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill setting the state’s presidential primary for April...
Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial could overlap with state’s presidential primary
Will companies call remote workers back to the office now that we're out of the COVID crisis?
With the COVID crisis cooling, will companies call workers back to the office?
The pandemic created a somewhat new way to work-- either completely remote or a hybrid option....
With the COVID crisis cooling, will companies call workers back to the office?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced a state action plan to fight antisemitism.
Hochul announces state action to fight antisemitism in New York