New guidance on eating disorders in the works for Vermont schools

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New money will help Vermont push back against a problem plaguing the state’s youth-- eating disorders.

WCAX News has been covering efforts to get more eating disorder care and resources out into Vermont communities.

Now, Dr. Haley McGowan, the children’s medical director for the Vermont Department of Mental Health says they have gotten $100,000 to launch guidance to schools that’s aimed at identifying and preventing eating disorders early. It will be aimed at all staff members and students too.

“What role do I play in preventing eating disorders? And students like how do I identify early warning signs of disordered eating? When do I speak up? How do I speak up? And how do I help individuals make connections to the right supports?” McGowan said.

The guidance is still being developed, so it hasn’t gone out to schools yet. It was mandated by the Legislature last session.

I also asked Dr. McGowan who’s going to make sure schools implement the guidance once it’s out and how much of an impact she thinks it will have for families. You can see our full conversation this Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

