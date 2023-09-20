Nominations open for award that honors members of New American community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nominations are open for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s New Hope Award, which honors individuals in Vermont’s New American community.

Each year, CVOEO honors two New Americans who have created an impact in their Vermont communities. It started in 2017.

Winners receive a $1,000 stipend and are honored at Karibu, a cultural celebration each year at the Fleming Museum which includes a fashion show.

“It is important to highlight the contribution of the American community members because they worked really hard. They have the community. They have businesses. They do wonderful jobs in organizations that they work in,” said Virginie Diambou, the racial, equity and community inclusion director at CVOEO.

Diambou says she’s pleased with how Vermont has changed since she moved here in 2005.

“Vermont demographic is diversifying and the community’s really rich and, you know, Vermont has become a small representation of the world,” Diambou said.

Previous winners of the awards have given countless hours to the community of New Americans they serve to help others succeed.

Jon Crystal, who created the award, says as the U.S. is a nation of so many immigrants, he hopes this can honor the important contribution of New Americans to our society and inspire others to succeed.

“I think it’d be vitally important to inspiring them to succeed in their own way to pursue education to pursue employment, whatever the case may be, but to have a more positive image again of what may be possible for them in this community and this society,” Crystal said.

The winners will be honored in October at the Karibu event. All proceeds go to the asylum-seekers program at CVOEO.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday through CVOEO.

