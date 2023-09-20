How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Nominations open for award that honors members of New American community

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nominations are open for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s New Hope Award, which honors individuals in Vermont’s New American community.

Each year, CVOEO honors two New Americans who have created an impact in their Vermont communities. It started in 2017.

Winners receive a $1,000 stipend and are honored at Karibu, a cultural celebration each year at the Fleming Museum which includes a fashion show.

“It is important to highlight the contribution of the American community members because they worked really hard. They have the community. They have businesses. They do wonderful jobs in organizations that they work in,” said Virginie Diambou, the racial, equity and community inclusion director at CVOEO.

Diambou says she’s pleased with how Vermont has changed since she moved here in 2005.

“Vermont demographic is diversifying and the community’s really rich and, you know, Vermont has become a small representation of the world,” Diambou said.

Previous winners of the awards have given countless hours to the community of New Americans they serve to help others succeed.

Jon Crystal, who created the award, says as the U.S. is a nation of so many immigrants, he hopes this can honor the important contribution of New Americans to our society and inspire others to succeed.

“I think it’d be vitally important to inspiring them to succeed in their own way to pursue education to pursue employment, whatever the case may be, but to have a more positive image again of what may be possible for them in this community and this society,” Crystal said.

The winners will be honored in October at the Karibu event. All proceeds go to the asylum-seekers program at CVOEO.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday through CVOEO.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
A new gun safety law is stirring controversy in the North Country. Lawmakers have failed to...
New gun law targeting ammo stirs controversy in New York’s North Country
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park

Latest News

Nominations are open for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s New Hope Award,...
Nominations open for award that honors members of New American community
Police have released new details about the death of a worker at a construction site in South...
New details released on death of construction worker at Vt. job site
September is National Kinship Care Month which honors family members who have taken in a child...
Honoring family members who help kids during National Kinship Care Month
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill setting the state’s presidential primary for April...
Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial could overlap with state’s presidential primary