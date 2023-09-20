How to help
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - First responders are on the scene of a crash between a pickup truck and an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria.

The crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on County Route 2.

Serious injuries are reported.

Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett says two adults and four children were riding on the buggy. One person was in the pickup truck.

At least two helicopters were called to the scene.

Route 2 is closed between Williams Road and Bailey Settlement Road.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

