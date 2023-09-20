How to help
Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a dispute between neighbors in Tunbridge ended with a gunshot, but no one was injured.

Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday shortly after 2:30 p.m. on New Brighton Hill Road.

Troopers say Brent Morrill, 55, was walking down the road when he was confronted by his neighbor Thomas Hynes, 65. The investigation revealed a gunshot was fired and struck the ground.

Police arrested Hynes for aggravated assault. He’s being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility without bail.

Police are still investigating.

