Shot fired after confrontation between Tunbridge neighbors, police say

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a dispute between neighbors in Tunbridge ended with a gunshot, but no one was injured.

Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday shortly after 2:30 p.m. on New Brighton Hill Road.

Troopers say Brent Morrill, 55, was walking down the road when he was confronted by his neighbor Thomas Hynes, 65. The investigation revealed a gunshot was fired and struck the ground.

Police arrested Hynes for aggravated assault. He’s being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility without bail.

Police are still investigating.

