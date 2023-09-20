Some having issues with insurance paying for COVID-19 vaccinations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning before you head to your vaccine appointment-- there have been some recent issues with insurance coverage for the COVID-19 shot.

The Vermont Department of Health confirmed there have been problems processing payments for people on Medicare and some people with private insurance.

That means if you have an appointment at a pharmacy, you may be on the hook for paying.

But it’s a temporary problem. The Health Department says the system should be able to process claims at the point of sale on Friday.

