Some having issues with insurance paying for COVID-19 vaccinations
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning before you head to your vaccine appointment-- there have been some recent issues with insurance coverage for the COVID-19 shot.
The Vermont Department of Health confirmed there have been problems processing payments for people on Medicare and some people with private insurance.
That means if you have an appointment at a pharmacy, you may be on the hook for paying.
But it’s a temporary problem. The Health Department says the system should be able to process claims at the point of sale on Friday.
