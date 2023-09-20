Special impeachment committee reviews use of force, roles of sheriffs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The special committee investigating whether to impeach the Franklin County sheriff was digging into its work on Wednesday.

The committee is looking at whether they should recommend proceeding with impeachment against Sheriff John Grismore. He’s facing a criminal charge from an incident where he kicked a handcuffed suspect.

At the Statehouse on Wednesday, lawmakers reviewed Vermont’s use of force policy and the roles and responsibilities of sheriffs.

Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux says the Criminal Justice Council can remove a sheriff’s credentials. He adds removing an elected sheriff from office is difficult.

“It’s up to the voters to vote in who they want and those people may be very qualified or they may not be qualified at all,” Marcoux said.

The committee was also investigating whether to recommend impeachment proceedings for Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie but they scrapped the probe after he stepped down.

