State Treasurer seeks public opinion on green energy infrastructure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The legislative session is right around the corner, and one agency is already looking for input from Vermonters on how to go green.

State Treasurer Mike Pieciak says he wants input from residents as he develops a framework to mitigate the impacts of climate change in the state.

The framework is a result of a legislative directive and will include state, federal, private, and non-profit organizations.

Pieciak says he wants to hear ideas from as many Vermonters as possible. He will also hold in person events throughout the fall.

