Vermont non-profits get grants from National Endowment for the Humanities
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New money is on its way to Vermont non-profits impacted by this summer’s flooding.
The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded $200 thousand in grants to Vermont humanities.
The funding is intended to help flood recovery for organizations providing cultural or humanities-based services.
The national grant is in addition to the $165 thousand the Vermont humanities organization raised, through reserve funds and individual donations.
