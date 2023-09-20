Vermont non-profits get grants from National Endowment for the Humanities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New money is on its way to Vermont non-profits impacted by this summer’s flooding.

The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded $200 thousand in grants to Vermont humanities.

The funding is intended to help flood recovery for organizations providing cultural or humanities-based services.

The national grant is in addition to the $165 thousand the Vermont humanities organization raised, through reserve funds and individual donations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.