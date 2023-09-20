WCAX launches new ‘802 News’ podcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is launching a new podcast. You can expect in-depth conversations with newsmakers, news breakers and Vermonters making a difference.

“I missed being in the media,” said Mark Johnson, a longtime Vermont journalist who hosts the podcast, “802 News.”

Johnson has spent nearly 40 years covering Vermont and its people.

“Thanks for reminding me of that,” he said.

The biweekly podcast will dive deeper into the headlines and important public policy-- the opioid crisis, health care costs, flooding and more.

“I can give people a little bit of room to explain things. Usually, it’s that second or third question that you ask that you really get to the nub of the issue. I hope this format provides that opportunity,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s first podcast focuses on a Facebook group in Burlington helping to get people’s stolen bikes back.

“This has really become an epidemic,” he said.

Here’s a snippet of what you can expect.

Reporter Mark Johnson: What do you think is going on? Why do you think that this is happening?

Julie Williams/Started Bike Recovery Group: Well, I don’t just think of why it’s happening. I’ve witnessed it happening. And it’s completely obvious to me that it has to do with the drug problem, the drug epidemic. There are a lot of people really suffering with addiction right now and their morals are going by the wayside, unfortunately.

New episodes of “802 News” drop every other Wednesday. You can find them on our website.

“You can listen in your car, you can listen when you’re out riding your nonstolen bike or when you’re hanging out at home,” Johnson said.

The first episode of “802 News” is out now. Check it out on www.wcax.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.