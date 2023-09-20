How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

WCAX launches new ‘802 News’ podcast

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is launching a new podcast. You can expect in-depth conversations with newsmakers, news breakers and Vermonters making a difference.

“I missed being in the media,” said Mark Johnson, a longtime Vermont journalist who hosts the podcast, “802 News.”

Johnson has spent nearly 40 years covering Vermont and its people.

“Thanks for reminding me of that,” he said.

The biweekly podcast will dive deeper into the headlines and important public policy-- the opioid crisis, health care costs, flooding and more.

“I can give people a little bit of room to explain things. Usually, it’s that second or third question that you ask that you really get to the nub of the issue. I hope this format provides that opportunity,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s first podcast focuses on a Facebook group in Burlington helping to get people’s stolen bikes back.

“This has really become an epidemic,” he said.

Here’s a snippet of what you can expect.

Reporter Mark Johnson: What do you think is going on? Why do you think that this is happening?

Julie Williams/Started Bike Recovery Group: Well, I don’t just think of why it’s happening. I’ve witnessed it happening. And it’s completely obvious to me that it has to do with the drug problem, the drug epidemic. There are a lot of people really suffering with addiction right now and their morals are going by the wayside, unfortunately.

New episodes of “802 News” drop every other Wednesday. You can find them on our website.

“You can listen in your car, you can listen when you’re out riding your nonstolen bike or when you’re hanging out at home,” Johnson said.

The first episode of “802 News” is out now. Check it out on www.wcax.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker is dead after an incident on the job in South Burlington. - File photo
Construction worker dead after incident at Vermont job site
A Richmond man is behind bars after a police chase through Colchester that ended in a fiery...
Man arrested after chase through Colchester ends in fiery wreck in Essex
Michelle Kilbreth
Grieving family demands justice in deadly shooting; police say juvenile pulled the trigger
A new gun safety law is stirring controversy in the North Country. Lawmakers have failed to...
New gun law targeting ammo stirs controversy in New York’s North Country
Burlington police say a man allegedly threatened people with a machete in City Hall Park on...
Police say man threatened people with machete in Burlington park

Latest News

WCAX is launching a new podcast. You can expect in-depth conversations with newsmakers, news...
WCAX launches new ‘802 News’ podcast
The University of Vermont Medical Center is participating in a worldwide study on a potential...
Health Watch: Why some are wary of potential Lyme disease vaccine
Big move will mean new life for old Barnet building
Remembering the life and legacy of Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens
Is FEMA moving fast enough to help Vermonters with flood damage?