Welch continues fight for drug price negotiations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is urging the federal government to uphold drug price negotiations.

In an amicus brief, Welch and other senators claims the pharma company Merck is arguing in court that the constitution bars the government from negotiating the price of goods it purchases.

That would mean Medicaid would not be able to argue for lower drug prices. He goes on to say the argument is baseless.

Drug price negotiations were part of the Inflation Reduction Act with 10 drugs so far up for price negotiation.

