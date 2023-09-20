How to help
With the COVID crisis cooling, will companies call workers back to the office?

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic created a somewhat new way to work-- either completely remote or a hybrid option.

So will these options stick around now that we’re out of the COVID crisis or will companies make workers come back to the office?

Our Darren Perron spoke with Heather Hammond, an employment attorney for Gravel & Shea, about the future of working from home. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

