By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was great to get the sunshine and warmer temperatures back today . . . for most of us. Clouds were stubborn about leaving the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. But from here on out, into the start of the weekend, we will all be sharing those blue skies and warm sunshine, thanks to high pressure which will be in control of our weather.

But, this time of year, those clear skies means that there will be some chilly low temperatures over the next few nights. Most of us will be bottoming out in the 40s, but a lot of the colder pockets will be starting the next couple of days in the 30s. There could even be some patchy frost in parts of the Adirondacks on Wednesday night & Thursday night.

As we get into the weekend, we will be watching a system coming up the east coast with clouds and rain. All indications are that any rain from that system will be staying to our south & east, but we will see an increase in clouds over the weekend.

Then we will continue with our mostly sunny ways into the middle of next week.

Summer is winding down. Fall officially begins with the occurrence of the autumnal equinox this Saturday at 2:50 AM.

Enjoy these last few days of summer and take MAX Advantage of all the sunshine! -Gary

